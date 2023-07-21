Body of missing Penan man in Apoh Baram boat tragedy found

MIRI (July 21): The body of a Penan man who was feared drowned in a boat capsized tragedy near Long Kawa, in Apoh Baram on Monday (July 17) has been found at 5.03pm today.

According to Marudi Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief Maureen Sim, the body of Jangin Luwau, 67, was found about eight kilometers from where his boat had capsized.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation today resumed at 2pm after it was halted this morning due to rising water level and strong current.

“At 5.03pm, the victim’s body was found in perfect condition, except that his shirt was missing,” she said.

Sim added that the body has been handed over to the police for further action.

On Monday, Jangin was travelling on a longboat with five others including two women from Long Bedian to their village Ba Selulong in upper Baram when their boat capsized near Long Kawa, a village located just above Long Bedian.

They were in Long Bedian to seek outpatient treatment at the Long Bedian clinic and also to buy rations from nearby Long Bedian bazaar.

The others on the longboat with Jangin managed to swim to safety.