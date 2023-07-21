Cooperatives third largest contributor to national economy

KOTA KINABALU (July 21): Cooperatives that existed more than 100 years ago in this country have now recorded revenue contributions of up to RM45.5 billion, making it the third largest contributor to the national economy after the government and private sectors.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the cooperative movement developed rapidly and successfully made this sector one of the important contributors in benefiting the socio-economics of the community.

He said in the past century, the cooperative movement went through various evolutions and transformations to forge success either at the national or international level.

“One of them is the success of Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad (Bank Rakyat) listed in the world’s 300 best cooperatives with a position of 244.

“The number of cooperatives also jumped to 15,315 with a total membership of around 7.3 million which is almost equal to the number of Malaysian households compared to only 11 cooperatives registered in 1922 with a membership of only 825 people.

“The contribution of the cooperative movement through the collection of share capital and fees also recorded up to RM17 billion and the generation of assets amounted to RM160 billion,” he said at the Cooperative Movement Appreciation Ceremony in conjunction with National Cooperative Month 2023 here, on Thursday.

Ewon added starting with the original goal of establishing cooperatives to help rural residents deal with debt problems, the cooperative movement is now taking steps to venture into the country’s six main economic sectors.

He said it included the financial services sector, wholesale and retail, plantation, tourism, real estate development and the construction industry as well as personal care and health.

“The cooperative movement in Sabah, for example, has great potential that can eradicate extreme poverty in achieving the goal of Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) in 2025.

“Sabah has 1,707 registered cooperatives making Sabah with the second highest number of cooperatives after Selangor.

“With a membership of around 350,000 people, the cooperative movement in Sabah managed to record an income of approximately RM570 million,” he said.

He said the establishment of the Malaysian Cooperative Entrepreneurship University (UKKM) was also one of the successes recorded in the 100 years of the cooperative movement.

“UKKM is the first cooperative university in the country that will lead the country in producing cooperative human capital professionals.

“This is to ensure that the cooperative sector continues to be competitive, led and composed of competent, dynamic and progressive groups,” he added.

According to Ewon, UKKM offers programs from diploma level, bachelor’s degree to master’s degree in administration and entrepreneurship.

He added that 20 students of the first series of MBA in Cooperative Management were also given an offer on May 23.

“The next intake of students will be in September 2023 for diploma and degree programs.

“We need to continue to work hard so that the achievements we have made in the past 100 years are not affected and in fact continue to achieve various successes in the future.

“I am optimistic that with the cooperation of various agencies in the ministry and the support of various parties, we can change the public’s perception of cooperatives and further make cooperatives a vehicle of people’s choice,” he concluded.

Present were Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Juhar presented Tokoh Koperasi Negara 2023 and Koperasi Premier Negara 2023 awards during the event.