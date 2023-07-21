DPM Fadillah attributes success to late father

KUCHING (July 21): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Seri Fadillah Yusof has attributed his achievement today to his late father, Yusof Merais, who had fought for the liberation of Sarawak from British colonialism in early 1950s.

Speaking to The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo during an exclusive interview in connection with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak Independence, he said his father was a man who was willing to fight for the nation.

To him, the difficulties and struggles that his father went through during the anti-cession movement will be a constant reminder for him to always stay on the ground.

“We came from very humble beginnings where as a family we were not at all well off. Life was hard back then, everybody was struggling to make a living.

“My father worked as a pump attendant filling fuel for ships at the Rajang River,” he said.

Recalling the struggles and hardships of his family during British colonisation, he said his father’s strong commitment to fight for Sarawak independence had resulted in him being jailed by the British.

According to him, his father was arrested on 20th April in 1950 and imprisoned for almost one year following the assassination of British governor Sir Duncan George Stewart in Sibu in the previous year.

“My father always shared stories about how they fight for independence. There were movements in Kuching, Miri and Sibu. So at that time, secretly they met among the Pemuda, not many of them. Even my father said that he did not know about this.

“My dear mother led a very difficult life bringing all of us on her own, making a living as an ‘amah’, washing clothes at other people’s houses and sewing,” he said.

Fadillah, who came from Kampung Datu, also shared the political situation during the anti-cession movement from 1946 to 1950.

He said his father was a friend of Rosli Dhobi, who assassinated Stewart. He participated in the Malay Youth Movement, which opposed the handover of Sarawak to the British.

“My father was implicated because the shirt worn by Rosli Dhobi (when he carried out the attack on British governor Duncan Stewart in Sibu in December 1949) was his shirt.

“During the trial, they were not represented by lawyers, so Cikgu Rambli (Awang Rambli Amit Mohd Deli, who was among four people charged with the assassination) represented them.

“Rambli defended them by saying that Duncan Stewart died because of the knife used by doctors during the surgery, not the one used by Rosli Dhobi because he was still alive when he was being sent to the hospital in Singapore. He said Duncan Stewart died during the surgery in Singapore. That was their defense.

“During the trial, they all were found guilty. Four of them were hanged, and the rest imprisoned. Those who had been hanged included Rosli Dhobi and Rambli.

“Just imagine everyone was involved during that anti-secession movement. Including my father, even women involved in the campaign!

“My mother was asked to give a speech even though my mother was illiterate. She can only read Jawi.

“There is a photo showing her standing on a wooden box, speaking to encourage women to fight. But there was actually a person hidden behind a piece of cloth behind her who was reading the speech and my mother was only repeating what she heard.

But despite being illiterate and not knowing how to give a speech or to read, Fadillah said his mother, Dayang Rosnah Abang Madeli, shared that spirit when they fought for Sarawak’s independence those days.

“I remember that every weekend, we had to go to the farm to collect crops like vegetables and fruits. After that, we sell them at the government quarters because during that time, only civil servants could afford to buy them. In our family, everybody was involved in that process.

“That was a difficult time but it really teaches me on how to live, how to survive.That’s the advantage for us to learn what life is all about,” he said.