Fatimah: Fertiliser plant using ‘teparok’ to be set up in Dalat

SIBU (July 21): ‘Teparok’, sago waste and food waste will be processed into fertiliser in Dalat.

According to the Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, the organic fertiliser processing plant to be developed in collaboration with Petronas will have a major impact on the community from several factors.

“Among them, it can overcome the problem of pollution, bring economic benefits as well as social inclusivity,” she said during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Dalat District Organic Fertilizer Processing site (Keladi Bunting) at the Dalat Welfare Complex yesterday.

Earlier, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site where the factory was to be erected in Kampung Kekan, Dalat.

‘Teparok’ or water hyacinth actually has been growing around the area 60 years ago, said Fatimah, but not as much as it is recently.

It has become a problem for residents, especially those who live nearby and depend on the river.

Since 2020, clearing it has cost quite a lot until now.

Therefore, a long-term solution that provides benefits to the community was thought out.

Petronas finally agreed to the cooperation of several parties to finance this ‘teparok’ organic fertiliser manufacturing project.

The RM2.2m project will be handed over to the Sarawak state government.

The development of the fertiliser plant is expected to be completed in October 2024.

Petronas will also assist and monitor the progress of the project over a period of up to five years.

Also present were Petronas Sarawak senior operations manager Norazibah Md Rabu and Sarawak Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik.