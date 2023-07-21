From firefights to lucky escapes, Temenggong recalls Sarawak Rangers glory days

AS we celebrate 60 years of independence this year, prominent Iban leader Temenggong Dato Wilfred Billy Panyau has not only witnessed firsthand Sarawak’s progress but played a part in the fight to defend the state and country.

Born on Dec 31, 1941 during the Japanese Occupation, the now 81-year-old Wilfred – appointed Kapit’s sixth Temenggong in 2017 – served for 22 years in the Sarawak Rangers and the Malaysian army until his retirement in 1984.

Fresh out of secondary school, he first took up a job as a temporary teacher at SK Nanga Enturoh in 1962, before enlisting in the Sarawak Rangers during a recruitment exercise in Sibu.

“Thirty-two of us completed the interview and were given two weeks off before reporting for training.

“We then set sail for four days and three nights by ship from Sibu to Singapore where, on arrival, we were trucked to Baird Camp in Johor to undergo six months of intensive training.

“Later, I reported to Penang for an advanced signal course with the British Special Air Services,” he told The Borneo Post during a meet-up in Kapit.

Wilfred said fresh from passing out from training, the Brunei Rebellion broke out on Dec 8, 1962 and the Sarawak Rangers were flown from Singapore to Labuan to help quell the revolt.

“From Labuan, we used a small boat to travel to our station at Sultan Omar Saifuddien College in Bandar Seri Begawan. On Dec 13, my regiment came under attack from TNKU (North Kalimantan National Army) rebels but we returned fire and they fled into nearby houses.

“We also fought the TNKU in Batu Danau, Limbang where we shot dead one enemy, wounded two others and captured 12.”

During their time in Limbang, Wilfred said he was also assigned to gather shotguns belonging to the local folk, to be kept at the police station.

“I issued them letters for them to produce at the police station to claim back their weapons once peace was restored. The weapon owners were mainly Iban and Bisaya,” he recalled.

In 1963, Wilfred and two others were sent to Long Merarap in the Trusan Valley to help locate the wreckage of a Bristol Belvedere helicopter which had crashed and killed all nine onboard.

“I was supposed to have been on that flight. I was actually already seated inside when the pilot asked me to disembark to give way to an army medical officer, with the helicopter scheduled to return the next day to pick me up.

“Imagine that,” he said, as he paused to ponder what his fate could have been.

Upon the withdrawal of the Sarawak Rangers from Brunei that year, Wilfred and his mates were flown back to Singapore and then to Johor Bahru, before moving to Sungai Petani in Kedah where they were absorbed into the 1st Battalion of the Ranger Regiment upon the formation of Malaysia.

In 1964, he was sent to the School of Infantry in Hythe, Kent in England to attend an instructor signal course. During his time there, he met up with Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Leonard Linggi Jugah, who was reading law at Nottingham University.

Linggi is the father of Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Wilfred’s career also saw him serving in various parts of Sarawak during the communist insurgency, including Sarikei where they were ambushed during an operation and came under heavy fire.

In the firefight, the communists retreated back into the jungle, leaving behind only blood stains.

He also recalled another encounter – albeit not involving him directly – when communist insurgents ambushed a boat returning from SK Sungai Petai.

“They (insurgents) tied a rope across the river, causing the boat’s outboard engine propeller to become entangled. They then shot at the boat and ended up killing Sarawak Administrative Officer Christopher Jantan and wounding several others.

“I escaped the ambush as I was travelling back from SK Sungai Petai to Sarikei town via Land Rover with the then Sarikei MP,” he said.

In 1975, Wilfred was again sent to England to undergo a course at the Pirbright Army Training Centre, where he emerged as the best student.

The following year, he was selected as regiment sergeant major at the Rajang Security Command (Rascom) Jalan Oya camp in Sibu after his predecessor was shot dead by insurgents, before going on to serve in Perak from 1982 until his retirement as Warrant Officer II in 1984.

On his message to Sarawakians this independence, Wilfred hopes they will forever remember the sacrifices and contributions of the security forces who dedicated their lives to protect the sovereignty of the country.

“Peace and security is not something that can be taken for granted. Therefore, all Sarawakians must remain united to maintain harmony among our diverse population for the sake of our beloved state.

“Don’t play up racial or religious sentiments – instead, focus on our efforts to develop Sarawak into a high-income state by 2030.”

In his post-military life, Wilfred has served as a councillor, manager of Meligai Hotel in Kapit, officer-in-charge of Fort Sylvia in Kapit, and Kapit Civic Centre manager.

He had also served as chairman of the Kapit branch of the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association from 1986 to 2017.