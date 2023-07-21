From Sibu to Putrajaya: Fadillah Yusof, the makings of a DPM

DATUK Seri Fadillah Yusof comes from a large family. Born on Apr 17, 1962 in Sibu, he is the ninth of 14 children of Dayang Rosnah Abang Madeli and Yusof Merais, a nationalist who had fought alongside the late Rosli Dhoby during the anti-cession movement in 1946.

In the first of a two-part exclusive interview with The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th Independence Day, Fadillah opens up about his parents and the sacred responsibility he now shoulders as the first deputy prime minister from Sarawak.

Q: Your father was one of those who fought against the colonialists together with Rosli Dhoby. And you were apparently born the year your father was imprisoned a second time, a year before Sarawak Day. Can you share some of the stories?

A: My father always shared stories about how they fought for independence. There were movements in Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

My father said they (Rosli Dhobi and his group) had their strategy but Rosli Dhobi decided to volunteer to be at the forefront because he did not want anything to happen to his friends because they have family.

He was the only one who was still single, others were married. So that is why Rosli Dhobi offered himself.

My father was implicated because the shirt worn by Rosli Dhobi (when he carried out the attack on British governor Duncan Stewart in Sibu in December 1949) was his shirt.

During the trial, they were not represented by lawyers, so Cikgu Rambli (Awang Rambli Amit Mohd Deli, who was among four people charged with the assassination) represented them.

Rambli defended them by saying that Duncan Stewart died because of the knife used by doctors during the surgery, not the one used by Rosli Dhobi because he was still alive when he was being sent to the hospital in Singapore. He said Duncan Stewart died during the surgery in Singapore. That was their defense.

During the trial, they all were found guilty. Four of them were hanged, and the rest imprisoned. Those who had been hanged included Rosli Dhobi and Rambli.

Just imagine everyone was involved during that anti-secession movement. Including my father, even women involved in the campaign!

My mother was asked to give a speech even though my mother was illiterate. She can only read Jawi.

There is a photo showing her standing on a wooden box, speaking to encourage women to fight. But there was actually a person hidden behind a piece of cloth behind her who was reading the speech and my mother was only repeating what she heard.

But despite being illiterate, and not knowing how to give a speech or to read, my mother shared that spirit when they fought for our independence those days.

How was your life when you were growing up back then?

We came from very humble beginnings where as a family we were not at all well off. Life was hard back then, everybody was struggling to make a living.

My father worked as a pump attendant filling fuel for ships at the Rajang River. And my mother had to lead a difficult life when my father was imprisoned (from May 18, 1950, to March 16, 1951, for his anti-cession activities). She had to make a living as an ‘amah’, washing clothes at other people’s houses and sewing.

I remember that every weekend, we had to go to the farm to collect vegetables and fruits. After that, we sold them at the government quarters because during that time, only civil servants could afford to buy them. In our family, everybody was involved in that process.

That was a difficult time but it really taught me about life, how to survive. That’s the advantage for us to learn what life is all about.

Before you became a politician, you were a lawyer. What brought you to involve in politics? Can you share what inspired you to become involved in politics?

I’m considered fortunate because I was offered under Yayasan Sarawak for its student exchange programme. I was sent to Perak, SMK Parit Buntar and then I was offered to further my studies in law at Universiti Malaya. After I graduated, I practiced law in Kuala Lumpur for a while before I came back to Sarawak.

When I came back to Sarawak, I was still practicing law which involved advisory work for people’s representatives, politicians in particular. Later, I was appointed as one of the independent lawyers for Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

One day, I was invited by Datuk Daud Abdul Rahman to join him and to help him in the party, particularly for the Tupong branch. I was a bit reluctant actually because I wanted to focus on my business, my law firm. But I did offer him help. I said I can help him whenever he needs, whether to give advice or help to talk with the people.

But he insisted. He said, just enter (the party). And so, reluctantly, I was appointed as the head of information for the Tupong branch. I told him that alright, but if he thinks that I cannot do the job, he can fire me at any time.

Later he decided to place me under the PBB youth wing where I was appointed as secretary for Tupong branch.

I remember following him to a programme and I noticed that some children did not go to school. When I asked them why, they said they have to take care of their siblings because their parents were working. I said that can’t be. If it was during my time, I can understand because it was difficult back then but not now, not in Kuching city.

This incident triggered me to be very active in the party’s youth. So one of the programmes we had focussed on education was to give awareness to parents on why they needed to send their children to school. I believe only through education can we uplift the livelihood of the people. I started to be active by organising various programmes including career talks, and organised exam preparation programmes.

So, it goes on from there. At the end of the day, I think this is in me. I like to serve. Even when I was studying in UM (Universiti Malaya), I stayed with Yayasan Sarawak. So, everytime when the new students from Sarawak came, I will follow our head of Yayasan Sarawak to send the students to their schools, all over the peninsula.

To the extent that I did not attend my class. Because I like it. I enjoyed helping people. It didn’t matter who they are, as long as they are Sarawakians who need assistance.

Actually I was offered a few times to join politics but I was reluctant back then because to me the most important thing in order to become a people’s representative is financial stability. So, I focused on developing my business and strengthening my financial position.

Eventually, I discussed it with my family members and asked my parents for their opinion. And finally I decided to accept the offer. So, I am a reluctant politician. Because to me, once I take the position, I must give my very best to serve the people.

As the first Deputy Prime Minister from Sarawak and indeed, east Malaysia, can you share with us how that came about?

Being appointed as the first Deputy Prime Minister from Sarawak is an immense honor for both myself and the state of Sarawak. This appointment serves as a recognition of the contributions and significance of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and the Borneo Bloc in representing the interests and aspirations of the people of Sarawak and Borneo as a whole.

I consider this appointment as a great responsibility and a testament to the trust that the people have placed in me. It is not a matter of pride, but rather a profound duty that I hold dear. The faith and confidence bestowed upon me by the people is a resounding mandate to work tirelessly, to advocate passionately, and to pursue the betterment of Malaysia and its people.

I am fully aware of the significance of this role in amplifying the voice of the people at the highest levels of decision-making. It is an opportunity to champion the interests of our region, to address the unique challenges we face, and to ensure that our contributions are duly acknowledged and respected.

I am committed to utilising this position to advance the welfare and aspirations of the people. Together with GPS and the Borneo Bloc, we will tirelessly strive to uplift the quality of life, promote economic growth, preserve our cultural heritage, and protect the rights and interests of our communities.

I am determined to fulfill this role with utmost dedication, guided by the responsibility to represent the people’s interests and aspirations with unwavering commitment and integrity.

Now that you have been in office for more than half a year, what are your targets and what are the challenges facing the rakyat that you hope to overcome?

My primary targets revolve around ensuring stability, revitalising the national economy, and addressing the challenges faced by the rakyat.

First and foremost, it is crucial to ensure that the government remains stable. This stability is essential for effective governance and the successful implementation of policies aimed at restoring the economy, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. By fostering political stability, we can create an environment that instills confidence and attracts investments, ultimately leading to sustainable economic growth and improved living conditions for the rakyat.

Restoring the national economy remains a top priority. The impact of the pandemic has been profound, affecting businesses, industries, and livelihoods across the nation.

To overcome these challenges, my focus is on implementing comprehensive strategies that prioritise economic recovery, job creation, and reskilling initiatives. By revitalising key sectors and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, we aim to stimulate economic growth and provide opportunities for the rakyat to rebuild their lives.

Furthermore, it is crucial that all policies and projects implemented under the unity government directly benefit the people. This entails conducting rigorous assessments and evaluations to ensure that our initiatives address the pressing needs and aspirations of the rakyat. We are committed to enhancing access to quality healthcare, education, and social welfare, as well as fostering sustainable development and environmental conservation.

One of the significant challenges we face is the rising cost of living for the rakyat. Dealing with the cost of living among Malaysians is a priority for our administration. We are dedicated to implementing measures that alleviate financial burdens. By addressing these challenges head-on, we aim to create an environment where individuals and families can thrive without undue financial strain.

Tackling the cost of living among Malaysians is a key challenge that we are actively addressing through targeted initiatives and comprehensive strategies. Together, we will work tirelessly to build a nation where everyone can lead a fulfilling and prosperous life.

* In part two tomorrow, Fadillah discusses the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the message of Sarawak Day.