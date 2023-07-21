Gang of at least 4 breaks into Samarahan house, steals car to make getaway

KUCHING (July 21): At least four male suspects broke into a house at Unigarden, Kota Samarahan around 3am today.

According to sources, the robbers also stole a Honda City parked at the house to make their getaway.

Earlier today, the car was found abandoned in an oil palm plantation along Jalan Mentung, Serian by a villager.

It is believed that the suspects are not locals based on their accents during the robbery.

It is still unclear what other valuables were taken from the house during the robbery.

Police have been contacted for more information.