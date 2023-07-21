Hanifah: Govt continues to empower Bumiputeras to enhance socio-economic status

KUCHING (July 21): The government will continue to strengthen and empower the Bumiputera community to enhance their socio-economic status, says Deputy Minister of Economy Dato Hanifah Hajar Taib.

According to a source from the State Public Information Unit (Ukas), she said the number of skilled Bumiputera workers has increased by 5.1 per cent, totaling 2.65 million people compared to 2.52 million people in 2020.

“Efforts will be intensified to provide educational opportunities, improve the quality of skills programmes, increase participation in certified professional programmes, and enhance the skills and employability of Bumiputera graduates,” she said during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Yayasan Peneraju Pendidikan Bumiputera (YPPB) and other collaborative partners at Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) Digital Village here today.

It was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh who is also Tegas chairman.

Hanifah also encouraged students to be ready to seize opportunities for self-improvement and stay relevant in this era of digital technology.

Hanifah later presented offer letters for the Tegas Tech Immersion Programme (TTIP) to the recipients.

Centexs chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and Yayasan Peneraju acting chief executive officer Dr Amina Josetta Kayani were among those present at the event.