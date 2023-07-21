Hotelier: Miri needs body to fire up tourism industry

MIRI (July 21): A suggestion has been made for the state government to set up Miri Tourism Authority to invigorate the industry in the division and embark on a long-term development plan.

Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak Chapter chairman John Teo said this is important in addressing the industry’s decline and the below-than-expected recovery pace post Covid-19 pandemic as only 800,000 visitor arrivals to Miri have been recorded in the first five months of this year, making the target of receiving two million visitors this year unlikely to be achieved.

“Miri must have our own Miri Tourism Development Authority as what Langkawi has, its own Lada (Langkawi Development Authority) to look into anything related to tourism.

“There are many other potential tourism related businesses to be explored. Without a proper Tourism Development Authority to look after tourism in Miri, nothing much can move forward,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Teo, who had presented this proposal at the Miri Transformation Lab held in Miri recently, said this authority should work closely with Sarawak Tourism Board for promotion and Business Events Sarawak in securing more international events into Miri.

Tourism professionals with good connections with various government departments, local and foreign investors and well versed in tourism growth in Miri should be hired to run this entity that will address all tourism-related matters, he suggested.

The association chairman pointed out that Miri has already experienced a decline in tourist arrivals before Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2019, with 2.6 million visitors in 2017, dropping to 2.2 million and two million visitors in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

He cautioned that Miri’s economy will suffer if no action is taken to spur the tourism sector in Miri.

The association hoped that the state government urgently approve and roll out a convention centre in Miri by the end of 2025, which would be bigger than the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

“Once this Miri Convention Centre is ready, then we will see bigger international meetings and events held in Miri that will directly spur up the economy of Miri,” he opined.

This will result in more star-rated hotels and create at least an additional 3,000 more jobs in the hospitality and tourism sector, while raising the current capacity of star-rated hotels, motels, inns, home–stays or Airbnb from the present 3,000 to another 3,000 rooms.

Teo also proposed that a three-storey gastronomy centre be built to tap into the cuisines of the 31 ethnic groups in the state as tourist attractions under one roof, with the ground floor able to seat up to 2,000 people to enjoy native food buffet-style, and a huge stage for tourists to enjoy the native cultural shows performed by native groups.

He said the first floor can house restaurants, cafes, pubs or bistros to promote native food and drinks and the second floor can be used to sell native products.

He also said an entertainment hub that contains higher end classy restaurants, pubs and bistros, theme parks, premium products as well as live entertainment are also needed in the city.