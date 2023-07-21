In Sarawak Day message, Taib says he’s in good health, resting abroad

KUCHING (July 21): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud said today he is in good health and is currently resting overseas.

In his Sarawak Day message today, he said that he will return to Sarawak once he is released by his doctor.

“I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to all the people of Sarawak who have prayed for my health and well-being all this time,” he said, adding that he wished Sarawakians a happy Sarawak’s 60th Independence Day.

“This Sarawak Day celebration is very meaningful as a sign of gratitude and commemoration of the ongoing struggle of Sarawakians to develop the Sarawak that we all love,” he said.

Taib also expressed his confidence that under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sarawak would achieve its goal as a developed region by 2030 following the implementation of the comprehensive Post-Covid 19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030) to ensure that Sarawak will be able to continue to progress and prosper.

“I hope that the people of Sarawak will continue to remain united in peace and harmony and be able to celebrate unity in diversity of races because it is the aspiration of the Sarawak government that all the people will continue to achieve comprehensive progress, and this is the key to achieving success,” he said.