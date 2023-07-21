ITF TaeKwon-Do Sarawak sending record 47 exponents to Selangor Open

KUCHING (July 21): ITF TaeKwon-Do Sarawak is sending a record number of 47 exponents to the Selangor Open ITF TaeKwon-Do Championship, which will be held at [email protected], Puncak Alam, Selangor this weekend.

Chief instructor Johnny Chai (8th Dan) said this is the first time the association is sending such a big contingent of competitors comprising students from primary and secondary schools across Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, and Sri Aman divisions to the championship.

The annual national inter-school tournament features 700 participants from throughout the country.

Sarawak’s team is managed by Jeffrey Wee Soon Huat (6th Dan) and led by head coach Sim Heng Tak (6th Dan), who will be accompanied by another 11 officials.

“The team comprises mostly of first-timers and they had been undergoing tough training since May to condition their fitness and upgrade their techniques so that they will be able to display the quality pattern and free sparring techniques.

“The majority of the students will be taking part in the individual pattern and free sparring and it wouldn’t be easy for the state exponents but l am confident that they will be able to perform based on the experiences and knowledge that they have gained,” said Chai, who is ITF TaeKwon-Do Sarawak vice president, after presenting the state flag to the team at the Kuching Civic Centre recently.

“The involvement of students in such tournaments will enable them to collect high co-curricular points for the PAJSK (Physical, Sports and Co-curricular Activities Assessment) system in school.

“These points will be used to assist them in applying for placement in institutions of higher learning and application for study scholarships in the future,” he said.

The team also received support and official acknowledgment from the Education Department and district Education offices of the four divisions.

“ITF Sarawak TaeKwon-Do team would also like to express their sincere gratitude to Bandar Kuching member of parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen for giving his support to the young exponents through a small token given to the team as their motivation to bring glory to Sarawak,” added Chai.

The team departs for Selangor today.