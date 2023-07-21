Kuching bistro manager claims trial to cheating charge

KUCHING (July 21): A bistro manager claimed trial at a magistrates’ court here today for a charge of cheating a local businessman on the application of his foreign worker’s permit involving a sum of RM20,950.

The 39-year-old accused made the plea after the charge framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code was read to him by a court translator.

According to the charge, he cheated a 33-year-old businessman by telling him that he was able to help him with the application of work permits for five of his Indonesian workers.

The victim paid the accused in stages for the application process since August last year.

However, the accused tried to avoid and refused to meet with the businessman on several occasions despite promising that the work permit could be settled within three months.

A police report was lodged by the victim which led to the accused’s arrest.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan allowed the accused out on bail of RM3,500 with one local surety and set August 30 for the case management.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.