Literacy lab to address learning gaps in Kiulu

KIULU (July 21): Yayasan Tun Fuad (YTF) has launched its Lab Literasi project for Kiulu primary schools to help bridge the glaring basic literacy gaps faced by young children, particularly in rural schools in Sabah.

Through its partnership with Good Shepherd Services (GSS), who is the local implementing partner and ENUMA, the developer of the gamified learning app, this two-year project was launched at various Kiulu primary schools.

“The introduction of this innovative ENUMA gamified learning application supports children aged 5-8 years old in three key subjects – Bahasa Malaysia, English, and Mathematics and the app is aligned to the Malaysian curriculum,” said Faridah Stephens, a member of YTF Board of Trustees who was present at the handing over of the Samsung tablets at SK Lokub yesterday.

“We believe that the ENUMA literacy app can address both the learning and knowledge gaps, as well as, accelerate the development of foundational and numeracy skills,” she said.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Faridah also highlighted that one of the primary objectives of the Foundation is to elevate the standard of education in all fields and uplift the living standards of the community.

She emphasised that children were among the most affected by the challenging circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, having to adapt to the profound effects and drastic changes in the education landscape.

Lab Literasi involves the setting up of a literacy lab to boost basic learning skills among young children, especially those who need remedial support.

The lab utilises digital devices and software content, requiring minimal adult support.

The lab can be set up anywhere – in libraries, community centres or local learning centres and can accommodate various target groups such as students with learning disabilities, struggling learners, and students from under-resourced communities.

GSS Executive Director, Chin Poh Choo said “While gamified literacy apps are not uncommon the lack of access to resources and infrastructure development has particularly disadvantaged young learners in rural Sabah resulting in the widening gaps between urban and rural”.

“ENUMA presents a viable option to narrowing both the learning and knowledge gaps as it can be taken offline.

Besides this, it is an essential tool that can promote inclusivity and equitable quality of education for all children,” she added.

Following the distribution of tablets, GSS will provide training and support to stakeholders, ensuring their familiarity with the app and enabling them to create an optimal learning experience for both students and the school community.

A key advantage of ENUMA is its ability to be accessed anywhere, including areas without internet connectivity.

This feature ensures that children in rural areas can still benefit from the app’s educational resources and

opportunities for learning.

Jovita Sarabun, the principal of SK Lokub in her speech expressed gratitude and her aspirations for student learning through technology. “It is such a privilege to be one of the selected schools and among the first in Sabah to take on this opportunity to embark on a promising new approach to address literacy challenges and development.” she said.

The ENUMA learning app is expected to benefit over 400 students each year in the 12 primary schools and two preschools in the sub-district of Kiulu over a duration of two years.

The other schools involved as part of this initiative are SK Pukak, SK Mantob, SK Malangang Baru, SK Kitapol, SK Pekan Kiulu, SK St Joseph Tombongon, SK Rangalau Baru, SK Rangalau Lama, SK Bungalio, SK Lokos, SK Pahu, TABIKA Lokub and TABIKA Poturidong.

“There is no doubt that the lack of literacy and numeracy skills among young students in Sabah is among the highest in Malaysia. At YTF, we believe that such foundational skills are building blocks to future learning and hence need to be urgently address” said Faridah.