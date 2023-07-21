Longboat capsize: Search for missing Penan man postponed due to rising water levels

MIRI (July 21): The fourth day of a search and rescue (SAR) operation for a Penan man feared to have drowned in Apoh Baram was postponed due to rising water levels and a possible water surge in the search area this morning.

In a statement, Marudi Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Maureen Sim said the team has been instructed to stand down until the situation improves.

“There was incessant heavy rain upriver last night, which caused the water level to increase this morning.

“Water surge is also expected if the rain persists upriver,” she said.

Sim said the strong currents in the area also posed another challenge to the operation.

The SAR for Jangin Luwau, 67, who is disabled, was launched on Tuesday after a report was lodged.

He was travelling on a longboat with five other Penans, including two women from Long Bedian, to their village of Ba Selulong in upper Baram on Monday when their boat capsized near Long Kawa, a village located just above Long Bedian.

They were in Long Bedian to seek outpatient treatment at the Long Bedian clinic and to buy rations from nearby Long Bedian bazaar.

The others on the longboat with Jangin managed to swim to safety.

Apart from Bomba Marudi personnel, locals from nearby villages are also involved in the SAR.