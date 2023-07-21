Man in Sarikei nabbed for hoarding 3,000 litres of diesel

SARIKEI (July 21): A lorry driver was arrested on Thursday during ‘Ops Tiris’ carried out by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarikei branch.

KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin in a statement yesterday said 3,000 litres of subsidised diesel valued at RM7,950 was seized from the suspect following an inspection at a petrol station here on July 20.

The suspect, he said, was found in the midst of filling up the vehicle with its engine still running.

Further inspection later led the enforcement officers to the discovery of a diesel fuel storage tank which was covered with canvas at the back of the lorry.

“The driver and the lorry have been detained and the case will be investigated under Section 21 of the Supply Control Act 1961,” he said, adding that total seizure is valued at RM21,050.

Additionally, actions will also be taken against the petrol station owner for violating licensing conditions under the Supply Control Regulations 1974.

KPDN will issue a warning and will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone involved in the illegal possession of subsidised diesel.

If convicted, the offenders may face a fine of up to RM1 million and be sentenced to an imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or both.

In the event that traders are found to be in violation of KPDN’s regulations, complaints can be made to the Ministry through its hotline at 1-800-886-800, e-complaint portal at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, WhatsApp (019-2794317) or to come to any nearby KPDN office.