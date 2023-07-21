Miri woman finds cobra in kitchen when about to start dinner prep

MIRI (July 21): A woman in Taman Tunku was about to prepare dinner for her family yesterday when she had the nasty surprise of finding a cobra in her kitchen.

In a statement, the Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) said the woman called for help at 7.10pm.

A team of four snake catchers was sent to the house.

“Upon arrival at 7.25pm, the team met with the 35-year-old complainant, who said that she saw something moving in her kitchen.

“Fearing for her family’s safety, she alerted APM Miri for assistance to catch it,” said the statement.

The team took just 17 minutes to locate and capture the cobra measuring one and a half metres in length.

The uninvited guest was later released back into its natural habitat.

The operation ended at 7.42pm.