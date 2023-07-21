Missing Miri fishermen: SAR postponed due to bad weather

MIRI (July 21): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for four fishermen feared drowned after their boats capsized off Miri waters on Tuesday has been expanded to over 539 square nautical miles.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri director Mohd Shafie Paing in press conference this afternoon said that today’s operation, however, had to be postponed rough sea.

“The SAR is still on but because of the weather factor with strong winds and heavy rain and rough sea, we had to stand down.

“When the situation improves, the operation will resume,” he told reporters at the SAR operation centre at Marina jetty.

He said that the waves were as high as three metres which posed danger to the rescue team, and as of today there had been no new lead on the search.

The SAR was activated on Wednesday (July 19) following two reports lodged on July 19.

The missing victims have been identified as Masni Jana (60), Zaidi Jana (43), Annuar Amin (54) and Junaidi Jamin (70).

Masni was on a boat with two other fishermen Mohd Firdaus Mustaqim Rol, 35, and Mohammad Azrul Abdullah, 20.

Both Mohd Firdaus Mustaqim and Mohammad Azrul were rescued by other fishermen at 8.6 nautical miles off Kuala Bakam on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Zaidi, Annuar and Junaidi, who were on the other boat, are all still missing.

The two boats departed a jetty in Pulau Melayu on July 18 at 8.30am and were supposed to return on July 19 at 7am.

In an earlier report by Miri Civil Defence Force (APM), it was said the boats were struck by strong waves, which caused them to capsize.