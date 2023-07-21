MMEA mulls refloating sunken MV Tung Sung ship

KUCHING (July 21): The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is planning to refloat the ‘MV Tung Sung’ cargo ship which capsized near Pulau Burung, Sebuyau to extricate the crew members who might still be trapped inside the ship.

MMEA Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus said the process to refloat the ship would however take a few days due to the complicated and high risk procedures.

“At the moment, we are still in the discussion stage to find a company having divers, ship and cranes to carry out the operation,” Zin Azman told a press conference at the Sebuyau public jetty today.

He added the water surrounding the capsized ship had zero visibility and was about five metres deep.

“To refloat the ship, it might take at least four to five days in good weather and more days if the weather is unkind,” he added.

Zin said the idea to refloat the ship was due to the possibility of all eight missing crew members still trapped inside the ship after it was hit by strong waves on the night of July 19.

He also said the joint search and rescue (SAR) operation would still be carried out in the surrounding waters and along the beaches in Sebuyau.

Today was the second day of the SAR operation, conducted together by the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Sarawak Coast Guard and the police involving 97 personnel.

The missing crewmen have been identified as Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, and Stimba Chuit from Sibu; four Myanmar nationals identified as That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun and Tun Lin Oo, and an Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto. The men are aged between 20 and 52.