Premier: GPS will always uphold unity, harmony in S’wak

KUCHING (July 21): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government will continue to uphold and strengthen the legacy of unity and harmony in the state, said Premier Datuk Patingi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government will come up with more ways and initiatives to further enhance and strengthen unity and harmony for the sake of future generations.

“The creation of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) is an example of this initiative.

“It was established in 2017 to foster goodwill, better understanding, tolerance, and solidarity among our multiracial and multireligious population,” he said in a speech read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah at the thanksgiving prayer ceremony for Sarawak’s 60th independence anniversary celebration here today.

As Unifor’s task is to help in the management of all non-Islamic faiths in the state, Abang Johari said an allocation of RM100 million has been given to it for the purpose of building or repairing churches, temples, chapels, and other places of worship.

He also pointed out that Unifor is the prime example of social inclusivity practised by the government.

“As the Premier for all Sarawakians, social inclusivity is one of the three pillars of my administration to bring the state into a developed and high income state by 2030.

“Whatever development and socio-economic programmes and plans that we have, we will ensure they will benefit everyone, everywhere in Sarawak,” he added.

The thanksgiving prayer saw people from different religions gathered together to pray for Sarawak’s prosperity.

It was led by Kuching Roman Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh, followed by prayers from the Bahai, Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, and Taoist faiths.

Among those attending the event was Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.