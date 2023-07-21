Premier: Sarawak ahead of other states, SEA regions in dealing with global climate change

KUCHING (July 21): Sarawak is quite ahead of other states in Malaysia and other regions in Southeast Asia in terms of developing new potentials in dealing with global climate change based on the Paris Agreement 2015, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030), which is based on economic prosperity, social inclusivity and resource sustainability, the GPS government has determined a clear direction for Sarawak towards achieving the status of a high-income and developed state by 2030.

The PCDS 2030 also brings Sarawak to explore new potentials of wealth, especially in the hydrogen economy, renewable energy sources including hydro, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from algae and solar energy, carbon trading and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), he said.

He thus called for unity in our multi-racial and multi-religious society would continue to be strengthened because sustainable economic development could only be achieved in a socially peaceful and stable political climate.

“In conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence, I invite all people of Sarawak to pray that Allah SWT continues to bless this free and beloved Bumi Kenyalang with an abundance of blessings and goodness to all of us.

“With the spirit of ‘Segulai, Sejalai’ (moving together in unity), let us together build a harmonious, advanced, and prosperous Sarawak,” he said in his Sarawak Day message today.

Abang Johari thus called on all Sarawakians to take a moment to remember the sacrifices of past leaders who fought for Sarawak’s independence 60 years ago.

“Their struggles were solely to ensure that Sarawak is free from colonial powers and that Sarawak is given the freedom to govern itself and to determine its own future.

“The 60 years that have passed since independence was an era to build on this independence so that the freedom that has been achieved becomes something meaningful for Sarawak and its people.

“And 60 years later, this spirit of independence has never faded but continues to be strengthened through the efforts of the current leaders with the solid support of the people of Sarawak,” he added.

Abang Johari also expressed his gratitude and congratulated members of the organising committee of the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s Independence who have worked tirelessly to ensure that all the preparations for the various events planned throughout this year could be carried out successfully.