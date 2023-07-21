PSB president: Morally wrong for DAP to be in opposition in Sarawak, allies at federal level

SIBU (July 21): It is morally wrong for Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) to continue playing the opposition role in the state while DAP Central has to rely on Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) kingmaker’s role for the survival of the federal Unity Government.

In stating this, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said some leaders of Sarawak DAP are also members of the federal Unity Government such as Alice Lau who was appointed Speaker of Dewan Rakyat on Dec 19, 2022, Roderick Wong Siew Lead (appointed Senator on March 20, 2023) and Kelvin Yii (appointed as Special Adviser to the Health Minister on April 7, 2023).

“In other words, Sarawak DAP is very much part and parcel of the federal Unity government working hand-in-hand with Sarawak GPS,” he said in a statement.

Wong was responding to remarks by Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen that PSB is an off-shot of GPS following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) on July 13.

In view of the current political developments at the federal level, Wong said PSB sees it fit to work closely to support the effort of the Unity Government helmed by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim which has full support from Sarawak’s GPS government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Elaborating, Wong said one only has to listen to what DAP secretary general Anthony Loke had to say when he was recently interviewed by BFM Radio.

“Loke emphatically pointed out that a party cannot be in government at federal level and be in opposition at state level at the same time and he went so far as to say that it would be a recipe for disaster if it is in a coalition government in Putrajaya and yet the coalition parties fight against each other at state level.

“He went on to say that the PN (Perikatan Nasional) central government collapsed no sooner it was formed because the component parties started fighting each other in Sabah and later in Melaka and Johor.”

Indeed, Wong added, one simply cannot be allies at federal level and rivals at state level.

“I am very sure Loke will not allow Sarawak DAP to play the dual role, the double-standard games of some of their Sarawak DAP leaders serving in federal Unity Government and some playing opposition roles at state level in Sarawak.

“Unless Chong and Sarawak DAP can decide to sever ties with the Central DAP and all those Sarawak DAP leaders serving in federal Unity Government relinquish their positions, namely Alice Lau, Kelvin Yii and Roderick Wong quitting their respective positions.”

Wong said Loke, who is also Federal Transport Minister, is widely respected and regarded as a gentleman who will definitely not allow DAP to play a ‘one-foot in and one-foot out’ double-standard game, which he said would definitely spell disaster.

“Loke will surely tell Chong and Violet Yong: Do not rock the boat.”