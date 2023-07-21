Public reminded of several road closures in Kuching city centre tomorrow

KUCHING (July 21): Several roads are closed to the public to make way for the 60th Sarawak Independence Parade at Padang Merdeka here tomorrow, starting from 5.30am.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the event would involve 75 contingents.

“The roads within this vicinity will be closed until the end of the parade,” he said during a press conference held at Padang Merdeka tonight.

The affected roads are the junction of Jalan Main Bazaar towards Lebuh Wayang; Jalan Gambier to Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg and Jalan Main Bazaar; Lebuh Wayang towards Jalan Wawasan; the traffic light junction at RTM Sarawak connecting Jalan Satok and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg towards Padang Merdeka; and SK St Mary traffic light junction connecting to Jalan McDougall towards Padang Merdeka.

Mohd Azman also said to make way for the ‘Konsert Rakyat’, the stretches across Lebuh Wayang, Jalan Wawasan, the traffic light junction at RTM Sarawak connecting Jalan Satok and Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg towards Padang Merdeka, would be closed from 4.30pm today until the end of the concert tomorrow night.

“Those wishing to watch the parade are advised to park their vehicles at the Reservoir Park, Taman Budaya, Green Hill, Saujana Building, Top Spot Parking Lot, and the Kuching Civic Centre.

“Those heading into the city centre during this road closure period are advised to plan their journey ahead, while those planning to attend the parade must abide by the traffic control signs and instructions from police personnel,” he added.

Mohd Azman also said those intending to fly drones should apply for a permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).