Sarawakian diver Bertrand Rhodict first M’sian athlete secure spot in 2024 Olympics

KUCHING (July 21): Sarawakian diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises has made history after becoming the first Malaysian athlete to secure a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place in Paris.

In a Facebook post by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) tonight, Bertrand, 18, secured his place in the Games after finishing 10th in the semi final of the Men’s 10m Platform event at the World Aquatics Championships held in Fukuoka, Japan on July 21.

Only the top 12 in the individual event will get a spot to the Paris outing, which will also be Bertrand’s first Olympic appearance.

“Congratulations to Bertrand and we wish him the very best in his preparation ahead for Paris 2024. We are optimistic that many more athletes will qualify within the stipulated period,” said OCM president Tan Sri (Dr) Mohamad Norza Zakaria in the Facebook post.