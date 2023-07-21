Search for capsized MV Tung Sung’s missing crew near Pulau Burung comes up empty as of 2pm

KUCHING (July 21): The search and rescue operation for the missing crew of MV Tung Sung is currently being conducted within a 40km-radius of where the cargo ship capsized near Pulau Burung, Sebuyau yesterday.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said no new leads have been found on the eight missing crew members as of 2pm today.

The joint operation also involves the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and police.

Bomba has also conducted sweeps along the shoreline with utility vehicles, while divers from the Batu Lintang fire station are currently at the scene to assess the situation.

The statement said that other firefighters at the scene are from the Simunjan fire station.

The Malaysians crew members have been identified as Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, and Stimba Chuit.

Also missing are four Myanmar nationals identified as That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun and Tun Lin Oo, as well as Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto.

The men are aged between 20 and 52.

It is understood the ship was transporting pebbles from Kuching to Sibu when the incident occurred.

Yesterday, a search and rescue operation was immediately launched after the ship’s manager confirmed that the vessel had capsized near Pulau Burung at 1.40pm after losing contact at 9.40am.

At the scene to lead the operation were MMEA’s KM Kinabalu and Kilat 35 vessels.