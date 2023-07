KUCHING (July 21): The Sentosa Hospital here is looking for the family member of a male patient named Chong Chung Peng.

According to the statement from the hospital today, Chong, 34, was admitted on July 4, and is currently in its Male Acute Ward.

The patient’s last known address is at Kampung Tebakang in Serian.

The hospital urges the public or anyone who knows the patient to immediately contact Medical Social Worker Mohd Sukran Kana by calling 082-612321 ext. 335 or 016-5766263.