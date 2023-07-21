Soon Koh: Sarawak Day memorable day for all Sarawakians

KUCHING (July 21): Sarawak Day is a memorable day for Sarawakians as the people, regardless of race and religion, are proud of their identity as Sarawakians, says Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“When we recognise the value of unity in diversity, when we recognise the fact that our Sarawakian culture can be immeasurably enriched by a synthesis of the diverse cultures among us; if we can recognise the basic psychological fact that our unity can only come about if everyone is accepted, feels accepted and find a rightful place in our social fabric, when no one feels alienated, then we Sarawakians can really achieve real and lasting identity,” said the Parti Sarawak Bersatu president in his Sarawak Day message today.

He also said that historical facts, which have somewhat been obscured over the years, must be stressed upon.

“We were instrumental in the formation of the Federation of Malaysia. We were actors in the birth of this nation.

“We formed and became part of this nation. July 22 is the day when we were granted self rule. Sept 16, 1963, was the day when we formed and became part of the Federation of Malaysia,” he said.

Wong added that on Sarawak Day, everyone should be prepared to give and take, show a little concern for other people’s feelings, demonstrate a great deal of sincerity and care for each other and have convictions in our minds that we truly want and value unity for the good of ourselves and our future generations.