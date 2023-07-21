South Korean superstar Rain to attend AIFFA 2023 in Kuching

KUCHING (July 21): South Korean artiste Rain will be the Asean International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) 2023’s international VIP celebrity on Aug 4.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah announced this during the AIFFA movie premiere of ‘Sumpahan Jerunei’ last night.

Rain, whose real name is Jung Ji-hoon, is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and record producer.

His third Korean album, ‘It’s Raining’ in 2004, sold a million copies in Asia and made him an international star.

On Aug 4, there will be a media session with Rain at the Old Courthouse at 3.30pm.

Members of the public, including fans and AIFFA 2023 delegates, have been advised by the event organiser to go to the venue much earlier to meet Rain.

There will also be a red-carpet session at Pullman Kuching at 7.30pm, followed by a gala dinner, which will include special state invited guests.

Limited seats at RM300 per person are available to the public.

For tickets email [email protected].

AIFFA 2023 will be held here from Aug 2-4.

Other international VIP celebrities to attend past editions of AIFFA include Steven Seagal, Jackie Chan, Donnie Yen, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, and Sarawak’s own Henry Golding.