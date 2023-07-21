Sukma XXI: Ensure dope-free status of Sarawak athletes, coaches told

KUCHING (July 21): State coaches must ensure none of their athletes are involved in taking performance-enhancing drugs or banned substances during the Malaysia Games (Sukma) XXI taking place in Sarawak from Aug 17-24 next year, or any other competition.

In issuing the reminder, Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan said as Sukma XXI host, preparations have to be made towards achieving zero-doping among Sarawak athletes.

“At the last Sukma, all our athletes were free from the abuse of prohibited substances, and only two states were found to be positive for the use of the prohibited substances.

“SSC in collaboration with the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) has worked together to implement various activities and programmes to improve sports performance in preparation for the 21st Sukma,” he said at an anti-doping awareness session for 63 coaches from 32 sports, at the Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre here yesterday.

On the session, he told The Borneo Post that it was one of the important programmes for elite coaches in educating and monitoring the types of drugs or supplements taken by their athletes to ensure they are free from the abuse of prohibited substances.

“This year, I understand that this programme is held to provide information on anti-doping awareness, which is the abuse of prohibited substances such as anabolic steroids, growth hormone, Beta 2 agonists, diuretics and masking agents, stimulants, narcotics, cannabis, glucocorticoids and Beta blockers that can improve the athletes’ performance during competition.

“Therefore, it is my hope that SSC and MSNS will be able to continue with more activities and programmes like this in order to increase value, skills and good cooperation, which will definitely strengthen the efforts and work that we are doing.”

In expressing gratitude for the efforts put in to make the session a success, Awang Putrayusrie said such programmes require solid commitment and sacrifice from all parties to ensure smooth running.

“In line with the wishes and goals of this programme, I hope that the coaches who train Sarawak’s athletes will rise up to commit to securing medals for Sarawak to become the overall champions in the next Sukma.

“I know the coaches are aware of the consequences of doping, but they must be reminded from time to time. There is no shortcut to success and we want our athletes to compete in a healthy manner and with high discipline to achieve success.”

Adding on, Awang Putrayusrie said the awareness of the coaches on the application of sports science for the training of their athletes is equally as important.

“We also hope that the parents of the athletes are also aware on importance of their nutrition,” he said.

To another question, Awang Putrayusrie, who is also MSNS director, said national athletes who win gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and SEA Games are only allowed to compete in two individual events and one team event in Sukma XXI.

Those who have competed in the Olympics are not eligible to take part in Sukma, he pointed out.

Among those present at the anti-doping session yesterday were Sukma Sarawak Contingent Preparation Secretariat head Abdul Mutalib Mohamad, SSC head of corporate affairs and marketing Ahmad Jumry Kassim, and SSC High Performance Division acting head Joshua Kudi Philip Linggir.

Similar sessions will also be conducted in Sibu and Miri.