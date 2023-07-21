Tg Batu rep praises S’wak govt’s free health checks for seniors aged 60 above

BINTULU (July 21): Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming commended the Sarawak government’s move to provide free health checks for seniors aged 60 and above.

“This initiative is very commendable under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, it shows the government’s concern about the health of the people in the state,” he said during the Free Health Screening and Friendly Interaction Programme with N68 Tanjong Batu residents at Boulevard Bintulu today.

As such, Pang hoped that those aged 60 and above will apply for the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) to make it easier for them to get the free health screenings.

“Health check-ups need to be done annually, not only for the elderly but also for the younger generation – this is very important,” he said.

Sarawak Premier, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who announced this recently, said that the state government can afford the cost due to the increased state income.

Meanwhile, Pang expressed his joy with the health team and service centre involved in carrying out the health screening programme for three days.

He said the programme started at Boulevard Bintulu from 10am to 3pm today.

It wil be followed by SJK Sebiew Bintulu on July 22 (9am until 3pm and Dinner World Bintulu on July 23 (9am until 12.30pm).