The Sarawak Initiatives invites public to it weekly leadership programme

KUCHING (July 21): The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI) is inviting members of the public to attend its weekly TSI Leadership Programme: Series 2, starting 2.30pm on July 22.

The programme, held in conjunction with the Sarawak Day celebration and themed ‘The Peoples of Sarawak’ is a series of lectures aimed at acquainting participants with the distinctive demographics of Sarawak.

According to TSI president Sidi Munan via a press statement, the programme is aimed at educating Sarawak youth about the diversity of Sarawak’s population.

“This is the goal of a series of nine talks organised by TSI.

“TSI is a local NGO dedicated to training the next generation of leaders to serve Sarawak and increase understanding of Sarawak identity.”

He said the first talk on July 22 is a highly symbolic date.

“We believe it is important to hold the first talk on the day Sarawak gained self-government 60 years ago.

“It is unforgivable that young Sarawak people today know so little about the diversity of the Sarawak population and we hope this series of talks will stimulate their interest in the many ethnic groups in Sarawak and help our young people appreciate their heritage.

“Even universities in Sarawak do not offer courses on the diversity of Sarawak’s population. Sarawak’s multiculturalism is a hallmark of Sarawak’s identity,” said Sidi.

The nine talks, held weekly, will cover all the major ethnic groups in Sarawak – Sarawak Malays, Kedayan, Chinese, Melanau, Iban, Bidayuh, Kelabit and Sa’ban, Lun Bawang, Tabun, Tagal and Bisaya, Kayan and Kayan and the Penan and Punan.

The speakers are local researchers including Dr Ipoi Datan, Jayl Langub, Dr Charlie Ungang, Prof Dr Noria Tugang, Datin Dr Valerie Mashman, Dr Rosalind Wan, Dora Jok, Dr Ling Huong Yian, Robinson Benedict Mugok and Dr Nur Aida Kipli.

The talks are to be curated by Prof James Chin.

According to its promotional e-poster, the programme will be conducted online via Zoom on non-working days from July to September 2023.

Dr Nur Aida will talk about the Malays and Kedayans at 2.30pm on July 22. Dr Ling will about the Chinese at 2.30pm on July 29. Robinson Benedict will talk about the Melanaus at 2.30pm on Aug 5. Prof Dr Noria will talk about the Iban at 2.30pm on Aug 12. Dr Charlie will talk about the Bidayuh at 2.30pm on Aug 13.

The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI) is a Civil Society for the people of Sarawak and, believes in laying the right foundations for a progressive and modern society.