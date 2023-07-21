Tiang: Govt recognises vital role of community leaders, village chiefs

SIBU (July 21): Community leaders and village chiefs (KMKK) play a very important to the government, said Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang said without the services of KMKK, information on government policies and plans might not reach the people.

“KMKK play a role in helping the government convey information about government policies and plans.

“Therefore, don’t think your service is unimportant because in fact you are very important to us.

“No matter how good the elected representatives or the government’s policies and plans are, they are useless if the KMKK do not play their role,” he said when closing a course for Sibu District KMKK and village security and development committee (JKKK) secretaries in Pelawan yesterday.

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, said KMKK are the first to hear problems faced by their respective communities.

“In this country, KMKK play a role for the federal government, state government, and local government,” he said.

He urged KMKK to always equip themselves with knowledge and the latest information about the state government’s plans to channel authentic and accurate information to the community about government policies and plans.

“I would like to advise the KMKK to remind your communities not to be easily influenced and to easily believe inaccurate propaganda against government policies and plans found on social media.

“Therefore, I urge you to equip yourself with as much knowledge and up-to-date information about government policies and plans so that you can convey them to the people accurately without being easily influenced by incorrect news on social media,” he added.

He also called on KMKK to take advantage of the course to empower themselves as leaders at the grassroots level.

“It is hoped that this course can strengthen your role at the grassroots level because you are the eyes and ears of the government,” he added.

A total of 23 KMKK and JKKK secretaries attended the one-day course.