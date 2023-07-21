Tiong: Sarawakians must continue to forge the spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’

SIBU (July 21): All Sarawakians should work together and forge the ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (moving forward together) spirit of unity to maintain the state’s multicultural fabric of harmonious co-existence, said Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said this would enable Sarawakians to contribute to ensuring Sarawak as well as the whole of Malaysia are beautiful places to live.

“This is an era of new hope and challenges and during his most recent visit, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s shout of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ rang loud and inspiringly it reflects the importance that Sarawak holds in the Federation (of Malaysia),” he said in his Sarawak Day message.

He pointed out Sarawak has grown into a peaceful and fertile after 60 years of independence.

“Ours is a colourful home to a multitude of people and full of vitality. From the mountains and the rivers, our people live in unity buoyed by rapid progress, and enjoy a harmonious heritage.

“Our unity signifies the Hornbill Spirit. This 60-year timeline of Sarawak is a song and symbol of our many achievements over the years,” he said.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman pointed out the Sarawak government is holding a series of nine mega-celebrations themed ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ to commemorate this important milestone.

He said these events include the ‘Kembara Sarawak Merdeka’ convoy traversing across all 12 divisions, a digital exhibition of 60 years of independence, ‘Majlis Kesyukuran Perdana’, and boat and street parades, as well as presentation of commemorative medals.

“All these are to remind us of our national and cultural identity, the pride in our heritage, against a backdrop of our Sarawak spirit throughout history.”

He said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg clearly recognises the heavy responsibility and commitment to uplift the people’s well-being.

“At the same time, we must break barriers to innovative thinking and continue to launch various strategic development initiatives with foresight,” he noted.

To ensure that Sarawak stays abreast with current world developments and leads the field in developing excellence, he said the GPS government continues to adopt unprecedented forward-looking initiatives to build a sustainable economic foundation, including passing the Land Code (Amendment) Bill 2022 to give the state greater control over its airspace, storing and retention of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses, as well as reducing carbon emissions overall.

Meanwhile, the Forests (Amendment) Bill 2022 was unanimously passed to implement sustainable and responsible forest management and maintain the richness of tropical rainforests, promote eco-tourism in Sarawak, and improve the state’s advantages as an investment destination.

“As I hold Sarawak dear in my heart, I wholeheartedly wish my fellow Sarawakians a most Happy Sarawak Day this year,” Tiong added.