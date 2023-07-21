Uggah: Sarawak empowered to issue fishing vessel, equipment licences for all zones

KUCHING (July 21): Sarawak has been granted the power to issue licences for fishing vessels and equipment for Zones A, B, and C without the need to refer to the Department of Fisheries Malaysia, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

The Deputy Premier said this was decided during the recent Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) technical committee meeting.

“The federal government has actually given the empowerment to Sarawak (by granting) the issuance of deep-sea licence – however this was only for Zone C2.

“So, during the meeting, we presented our case to give us all the power to issue licences on fishing vessels and equipment in Zones A, B, and C, and the meeting agreed on it,” he told reporters after attending a thanksgiving prayer ceremony held in connection with Sarawak’s 60th independence anniversary celebration here today.

Zone A covers coastal fishermen who operate up to eight nautical miles (14.8km) from the coastline; Zone B fishermen with larger vessels cover up to 15 nautical miles (27.8km); while Zone C is for areas beyond that.

Uggah said the state government has also been given the power to determine the boundary between inland and marine fisheries in the state to prevent the overlapping of jurisdictions between the related state and federal agencies.

He said the meeting had also agreed to set up a sub-committee headed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali on changing the status of Bintulu Port from a federal to a state facility.

Uggah asserted that the sub-committee would come up with a proposal for the technical committee to present to the main MA63 committee, expressing his confidence that it can be worked out within a month to finalise the issue.

When asked on whether the port’s takeover will involve any compensation, he said the details would be worked out later, adding that the most important thing is to have the federal government agree on changing its status to a state port.

“The rest of the details and arrangements, that will come in later,” he added.