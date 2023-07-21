Uggah: State govt continues to provide support, assistance to APM Sarawak

KUCHING (July 21): The Sarawak government will continue to provide all necessary support and assistance to the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas assured.

In making this pledge, Uggah said APM is an important agency deserving of attention as it exists to serve the local community.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said he was made to understand that APM in Sarawak is in need of more resources to function and serve efficiently.

“It is indeed very challenging for us that is why SDMC on behalf of the state government will continue to lend a helping hand in any means possible.

“I would like to give assurance that the Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will provide all necessary support and assistance to the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) to enable them to continue helping the people especially those in the interior areas,” he said.

Uggah was speaking during the ceremony to present appointment letters and the handing over of 4×4 ambulances to APM Sarawak here today.

Also present were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs and Special Duties) Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, APM chief commissioner Aminurrahim Mohamed, and Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development (Community Wellbeing Development) Mohamad Razi Sitam.

Adding on, Uggah also requested for Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, to forward the requests made by APM Sarawak including additional assets like boats to Kuala Lumpur.

“We need to decide on the policy needed because our goal is to deliver assistance to the disaster victims immediately and as fast as possible.

“As far as the manpower is concerned, APM is all over the place but sometimes their resources may be limited and that is why I hope this can be taken into consideration by the relevant ministry,” he said.

At the event, APM Sarawak received eight of the allocated 15 4×4 ambulances for use by the forces in Serian, Matu, Betong, Debak, Belaga, Selangau, Kapit and Lawas.

The event also witnessed eight individuals from various professions across the state receive appointment letters after being appointed as APM associate officers.