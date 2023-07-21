Visit La Promenade Mall to witness the beauty of bonsai

KUCHING (July 21): The public and bonsai enthusiasts are invited to visit the La Promenade Mall, located along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway here for the largest ever ‘Sarawak Open – Bonsai & Suiseki Championship’.

All plants entered for the competition which runs from July 20 to 29 are on display at the mall in specially set up exhibition spaces, both indoors and outdoors and entry is free.

Six bonsai experts from Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia and Taiwan have been invited to conduct workshops and demonstrations, starting tomorrow (July 22) until July 29.

Among other activities lined up throughout the running of the event are daily musical performances and Chinese calligraphy writing and drawing sessions which are conducted in the afternoons and evenings.

A total of 185 plants have been registered for the competition by the bonsai enthusiasts who vie for the prizes in the 22 categories.

Like last year, the big four prizes are ‘Best in Show,’ ‘Hock Seng Lee Trophy,’ ‘Most Potential Award’ and ‘Most Creative.’

Among the 185 plants entered, they range from just a few years old to carefully cultivated trees that are almost half a century old.

The sizes, meanwhile, range from small to extra-large and from fist-sized to over eight feet tall.

The heaviest trees and pots weigh 700 kilogrammes and had to be specially set up with cranes at the mall’s outdoor viewing galleries last Sunday.

International judges include Zhang Yong Shou, who is the executive supervisor of Taiwan Bonsai Creator Association and Yunlin Bonsai & Suiseki Association.

Xu Rong Chang, who is the grand champion of the Changhua Bonsai & Suiseki Exhibition, was most recently appointed as one of the judges for the Asia Pacific Bonsai & Suiseki Expo 2023.

“Hock Seng Lee (HSL) supports the Sarawak Open because it is in line with our flagship property’s signature element,” said HSL’s executive director Tony Yu.

“We are proud to be associated with such a beautiful and environmentally friendly event and it is great to see growing interests and genuine appreciation for greens from the community,” he said, while emphasizing La Promenade’s significant features of tree-lined boulevards with over 1,500 trees of various species.

