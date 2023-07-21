Wong cites political landscape, political environment as reasons for PSB’s change of stand

SIBU (July 21): The changing political landscape and the present political environment in the country is the main reason for the change of stand on the political direction of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said with the country now being threatened by the increasing forces of religious and racial extremism and the present political environment in the country convinced them that they need to reassess their political roles in more realistic perspectives.

“In order for our country to contain these negative, destructive and divisive forces, and in order for our country not to rip itself apart, we must have a strong, central ruling government,” he said in a statement.

“The choice in front of us is obvious and people of all races and religions must rally behind the federal Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to enable him to carry out his objective of ‘Malaysia Madani’ to wipe out corruption and inefficiency and to remove forces of divisions among our people.

“At state level, we must also give full support to our Premier Datuk Patinggi (Tan Sri) Abang Johari (Tun Openg) in the spirit of unity to enable him to carry out his ‘People First’ initiatives in fulfilling the basic needs of the people while carrying out his visionary and far-sighted projects and programmes of achieving a developed Sarawak state with a high income society by 2030,” he added.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said leaders of Barisan Nasional (BN), in particular United Malays National Organisation (Umno), Pakatan Harapan (PH), Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Peninsular Malaysia and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in Sarawak have all set aside their past bitter rivalries in order to form the Unity Government.

“We, PSB, have therefore, taking into account the current political landscape, decided to move forward with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari in the spirit of unity and solidarity.”

He said it is PSB‘s stand that the national Unity Government under the capable leadership of Anwar should be given all available opportunities to right all the wrongs committed by the previous governments.

In the past 30 to 40 odd years, he said the people went through various failed national objectives or rather national slogans such as Tun Mahathir’s ‘Wawasan 2020’, Tun Abdullah Badawi’s ‘Islam Hadhari’, Datuk Seri Najib’s ‘1 Malaysia’, Tun Mahathir’s ‘Malaysia Baharu’, Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s ‘Kerajaan Prihatin’ and Dato Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

He said all of the above had fallen short of their targeted objectives and some had failed miserably.

“It is hoped that the new administration under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim with decisiveness of action and admirable courage, with the strong support from Sarawak GPS led by Abang Johari can fully carry out the professed Malaysia Madani’s objectives.

“As such, we had decided to sign the MoU with Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) in order to move forward with the Unity Government at federal level under Anwar and GPS government at state level under Abang Johari.”