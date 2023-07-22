Abd Karim reminds S’wakian youths to remember past leaders’ sacrifices, contributions

KUCHING (July 22): Sarawakian youths are reminded to bear in mind the sacrifices and contributions made by past leaders, said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said youths must also play their role in continuing to uphold the efforts of seeing Sarawak attain higher levels of achievements, and must also shoulder the responsibility of preserving social harmony among the various ethnic groups.

“All the initiatives launched by the state government to mark this year’s Sarawak Day reflect the significance of heightening the people’s awareness to always remember the sacrifice and contributions of our past leaders.

“With the various ethnic groups coming together to celebrate Sarawak Day, this proves they have lived in harmony under one roof and remained united in the last 60 years,” said the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister prior to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiating the Sarawak Day 2023 event at Padang Merdeka here today.

Abdul Karim, who is the minister-in-charge of this year’s celebration, said youths must learn to appreciate how Sarawak’s independence came about.

He said they must carry on their obligation of upholding the spirit of Sarawak’s independence for the betterment of generations to come.

“Sarawak is now 60 years old, and together we shall continue to fight for more achievements for our state in the next 60 years. Let’s be more consistent and determined in bringing about more development to Sarawak under the leadership of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS),” he said.

He said this year’s Sarawak Day celebration began on May 28, with the launch of the Sarawak Merdeka Convoy in Lawas which stopped over in all divisions before arriving in Kuching city today.

“The convoy covered all divisions, districts and small districts with thousands of Sarawakians witnessing its history. I must congratulate all convoy members who made it a success,” he said.

Abdul Karim was glad to note that digital exhibitions were also held in all districts to enlighten visitors on the progress and achievements of Sarawak in various fields.

“Visitors to these expos were enlightened on the efforts of the Sarawak government in driving the state towards achieving a new and advanced economy.”

On the parade, he said nearly 30,000 individuals formed over 60 contingents to make the activity a success.

He added that they represented the various government departments and agencies, uniformed bodies, higher learning institutions, community-based associations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Tonight, a music concert will be staged by popular artists from Malaysia and Indonesia, and the Sarawak Day 2023 celebration will end with a fireworks display.”

Abdul Karim said a decorated boat parade will also be held at the Kuching Waterfront here on July 29 to mark this year’s Sarawak Day.

He added that the celebration would continue with street parades to be held in Kuching, Sibu and Miri next month.

He also extended appreciation to every individual who had contributed to the success of this year’s Sarawak Day do.

“Happy Sarawak Day 2023, Happy 60th anniversary of Sarawak Merdeka. Hidup Sarawak, Sarawak Maju Makmur,” concluded Abdul Karim.