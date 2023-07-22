Anwar wants explanation from P-hailing companies on low rider delivery rate claims

PETALING JAYA (July 22): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked for a week for him to meet P-hailing companies to discuss rider delivery rates claimed to have been reduced of late.

The prime minister said he wants a clear explanation directly from the companies on the issue, which p-hailing riders say has become a burden.

“Give me a week and I will call all p-hailing companies, I will meet them at the Prime Minister’s Office. I will relay all of your views.

“I need to find out why the RM7 (rate) has been reduced to RM6… the companies must clarify this with the Prime Minister. That is all that I can do to alleviate your burden,” he said.

He was speaking at the ‘Himpunan Rider MADANI Selangor’ that was also attended by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and about 5,000 p-hailing delivery riders from throughout the state.

Anwar said the government had also allocated RM1 million to appoint an informal secretariat to coordinate issues related to p-hailing in an effort to ensure the welfare of workers in the industry is taken care of.

“By having this committee and coordination for p-hailing, gig riders and so on can take their issues (for the attention of the government) straight to the Menteris Besar or the ministers.

“So that programmes (to help p-hailing riders) can continue. I do not want this to be a one-off thing, so as a start, I am allocating RM1 million today to this informal committee to coordinate issues concerning gig riders.

“This is important, otherwise it will be disorganised, and we are aware of the problems faced by p-hailing riders such as loan issues, facilities, insurance, Socso…,” he said.

He said the delivery riders can choose a party they deem suitable to be appointed as the secretariat to represent them. – Bernama