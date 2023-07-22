Bomba’s swift action prevents scrapyard fire from spreading

KUCHING (July 22): The quick action from the Serian Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) at 11.25pm on Friday night prevented a fire from spreading and further damaging a scrapyard at the Jalan Serian bypass.

In a statement today, Bomba said the fire was believed to have started from a heap of metal scraps piled up in front of the premises.

“The fire, which started outside the premises, was already starting to spread inwards upon the firefighters’ arrival,” it said.

It said the firefighters used a single hose reel to control and extinguish the fire with water sourced from a nearby fire hydrant.

The operation also included the use of an excavator and skylift to extinguish the fire in an area of around 232 square metres.

“The fire did not damage the main building of the premises and no injuries were reported from the fire,” it said.

The operation ended at 1.40am.