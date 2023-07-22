Chong leads state DAP group to Sarawak Day celebration at Padang Merdeka

KUCHING (July 22): DAP Sarawak chairman YB Chong Chieng Jen today led a group of assemblypersons and MPs from the party to attend and celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Sarawak Independence at Padang Merdeka.

In a statement today, he wishes all Sarawakians a Happy Sarawak Day on behalf of DAP Sarawak.

“May the spirit of harmony and unity be instilled within all communities as we work together towards a brighter future and reflect upon the contribution of past leaders who fought for the independence of Sarawak.

“Let us remind ourselves of the strength that lies in unity and let’s wish for Sarawak to continue to flourish and prosper for many years to come,” he said in his Sarawak Day message.

Among those in the DAP Sarawak delegation were Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker and Lanang MP Alice Lau, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol and Pending assemblyperson Violet Yong.