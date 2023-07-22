Civil servant in Sibu loses RM29,800 to phone scam

SIBU (July 22): A female civil servant in her 20s lost RM29,800 after falling victim to a phone scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim received a phone call on July 20 from an individual who said he was from the J&T Kuala Lumpur delivery company and told her had a package containing an expired identification card and four bank cards.

She was later then allegedly connected to a ‘policeman’ who asked the victim to provide her banking information.

She also received a short message telling her to report herself by sending a photo for investigation purposes.

“Feeling worried and afraid, the victim followed all instructions given by the suspect,” he said in a statement.

Zulkipli said that not long after that, the victim received a message stating there was a transfer amounting RM29,800 to an unknown account.

She then realised she had been duped and lodged a police report on the same day.

Zulkipli said an investigation was opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He also advised the public not to panic or feel anxious when receiving phone calls from unknown individuals claiming to be from any government departments or financial institutions.

For more information or advice, call the National Scam Response Centre or 997 of the CCID Scam Response Centre on 0328101559 or 03 -26101599.

Alternatively, look for @CyberCrimeAlertRMP or @JSJKPDRM on Facebook.

To verify bank accounts or telephone numbers head to the Semak Mule portal.