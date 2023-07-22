Communications minister cancels Good Vibes Fest 2023 after British band’s stage kiss, rant against govt on opening day

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil pulled the plug on the remainder of the three-day Good Vibes Festival 2023 this afternoon after one of the international artistes pulled a “non-compliance” stunt on stage that breached Malaysian laws.

He said he called for a meeting with the festival organiser Future Sound Asia after the “very rude” act displayed by British band The 1975 last night at the Sepang International Circuit.

“I want to stress that the Unity Government’s stand is very clear. No compromise towards anyone who challenges, ridicules and violates Malaysian laws.

“I have ordered the immediate cancellation of the rest of the festival that was scheduled to run from today to tomorrow, July 23,” he posted on Twitter.

Fahmi said he understood the implication of his decision on those who had already bought the tickets to the three-day music festival and called on the organiser to come up with a compensation mechanism for them.

He said the government is committed to supporting the development of the creative industry and freedom of speech, but added a caution.

“Do not ever touch on issues that are sensitive to society, especially those that go against local custom and cultural values.”

The 10th anniversary edition of the music festival that kicked off yesterday was halted when Matt Healy, the frontman of British band The 1975, launched into an expletive-riddled tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws and followed up with a deep mouth-to-mouth kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald.

The stunt was widely shared on social media by concertgoers who captured the moment on their smartphones and sparked intense debate that went international.

Two hours ago, Singaporean singer Druv, who was also scheduled to perform at the Good Vibes Festival in Sepang, took to Instagram that he would not be attending.

The Double Take singer claimed he had been stuck at the airport for 14 hours and was barred from entering Malaysia.

“I am so sorry to anyone that got a ticket to see me play.

“I’m devastated but I will make it my number one priority to come back here,” he posted on Instagram Stories.

Dhruv was scheduled to be part of the music festival’s line-up for today, together with The Kid Laroi and Alexander 23. — Malay Mail