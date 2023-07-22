Education Ministry plans to add more vocational colleges, programmes

NIBONG TEBAL (July 22): The Education Ministry (MOE) plans to expand the number of vocational colleges (KV) and programmes offered to provide more students with vocational education due to the high employability rate of its alumni.

Its minister Fadhlina Sidek said that there are currently 86 KV located nationwide, which produce an average of 10,000 graduates annually.

“KV offers 10 different fields of study, each with 36 programmes. So far, all programmes have obtained accreditation from the Malaysian Qualifications Agency, thus increasing the employability of trainees.

“Over the past seven years, 76,121 graduates have successfully completed their studies. With an employability rate of over 99 per cent, they face no difficulties in securing employment opportunities.

“These graduates are highly sought after, and therefore, the ministry and industry players need synergy to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). This is the kind of education system we strive for, where graduates not only have the necessary skills but also good marketability,” she told reporters after launching the Penang KV Insani Masyarakat MADANI programme here today.

Fadhlina, who is also Nibong Tebal MP, said KV or TVET was no longer considered a last resort as the graduates have contributed significantly to the country’s development and economic growth, adding that some even secured jobs overseas.

In another development, the Wanita PKR chief said she would not budge on her decision to file a lawsuit if those accountable for the azan (call to prayer) controversy do not offer her an apology.

“Some have apologised and some haven’t. So those who haven’t should remember that spreading falsehood is a greater sin than murder. I will not compromise on this because it is a principle and a moral value that must be safeguarded,” she said.

On Monday, Fadhlina said a police report had been lodged over the issue, and investigations were underway to track the individuals responsible for spreading the defamatory material. – Bernama