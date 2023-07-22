Education Ministry urged to allocate sufficient funds for school sports teams

MIRI (July 22): National Sports Council (NSC) management board member Alan Ling today called on the Education Ministry (MOE) to draw up a framework to ensure distribution of sufficient allocations to school sports teams competing outside their area.

He said that coaches and teachers have been facing the problem of insufficient budget for a long time, thus forcing them to come up with their own initiative to seek outside funding.

He said this was one of the issues faced by the Secondary School Sports Council (MSSM) and Primary School Sports Council (MSSR) teams here.

“I feel that the Ministry of Education should refine this matter and draw up a framework to ensure sufficient allocations are distributed to schools — this is to cover the needs of their team when competing in sports events, including those organised outside their areas.

“Our country really cares about our athletes and wants to unearth their talent from the school level. If this matter is not resolved properly, it will have effects because based on feedback I received, they are willing to not compete if there is not enough budget,” he told reporters after handing over team flags to MSSM and MSSR Miri volleyball teams at the Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) on Friday.

He said the issue of budget has been ongoing for a long time and should be taken seriously by MOE.

“This is because MOE has a very large — or the largest — allocation every time the national budget is presented. I will also try to find a solution so such things do not exist again in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Miri’s volleyball teams will be leaving this Sunday for a tournament taking place in Sibu from July 24-27. Miri is represented by four teams — two male and two female — for the 12-year-old and 18-year-old categories.

Ling, who is also the president of the Miri Volleyball Association (MVA), said the association had requested supporting funding from the Miri MP service centre to reduce the burden of their cost.

He added that MVA gives its fully support and encouragement to the athletes and has drawn up a plan to develop the sport in Miri.

“I feel that there is a calling for me to help because all the players are also our members and we should give them our full support,” he said.

Also present were RRSS Assistant Chief Executive Officer Richard Liew and MVA chairman Voon Kai Foo.