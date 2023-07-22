Elderly woman found dead inside car in KK

KOTA KINABALU (July 22): An elderly woman was found dead inside a Proton Saga car at Jalan Signal Hill, near the Hakka Hall, here on Friday evening.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the discovery was made by the public around 8.25pm.

“Police were notified of the discovery and a team was dispatched to the location.

“Upon arrival, police found a maroon Proton Saga car parked by the side of the road with its engine still running. Further inspection found an unconscious woman at the driver’s seat.

“The 62-year-old woman was confirmed dead by paramedics,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said police investigation did not find any criminal elements at the scene.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem, he said, adding that the case has been classified as sudden death.