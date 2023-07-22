Equal growth opportunities for all Sarawakians, says Lahanan community leader

SIBU (July 22): President of Sarawak Lahanan Association Bilong Siting cites the importance of social inclusion and the need for a concerted effort to promote social mobility for the ethnic minorities.

“With Sarawak’s rapid development, I hope the prosperity can also be shared with the rural ethnic minorities of the Lahanan and Kajang at Hulu Rajang and Murum in the Belaga district,” he said in his Sarawak Day message.

Having witnessed the state’s progress over the past 60 years and with the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway in particular, Bilong, however, opined that the development of rural infrastructure is the area that still needs to be looked into.

“With the federal government’s fund, the state government will have the authority to approve any development project worth RM50 million or less,” he said.

The association, he added, is supportive of the Malaysia Madani policy framework that focuses on good governance, sustainable development and racial harmony in the country.

Bilong also expressed hope that the people of Sarawak will continue to enjoy peace and harmony, while at the same time enjoying equal opportunities and growth.