Fadillah: MA63 a platform for dialogue, cooperation among states

KUCHING (July 22): The Malaysia Agreement 1963 should not become a divisive factor in the country but serve as a reminder of the struggles of the nation’s founding fathers, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The chairman of the MA63 Technical Committee said the measures and efforts taken by both Borneo states to regain its autonomy could bring about greater levels of understanding between Sabah, Sarawak and states in the Peninsular.

In an exclusive interview with the The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th independence day, Fadillah said that MA63 outlines the terms and conditions where Sarawak, Sabah and Singapore had together with the Federation of Malaya joined hands to form Malaysia.

“MA63 serves as a reminder of the shared responsibilities among the signatories to uphold the principles of the agreement. It underscores the importance of honouring the commitments made, foster cooperation, and ensure equitable development for all parties involved.

“Rather than perceiving MA63 as a divisive factor, we should view it as a platform for dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect among the states,” he said when asked whether Sarawak and Sabah’s call for reinstatement of its right under MA63 could stir up state nationalism and lead to disintegration.

Fadillah agreed that there were misconceptions surrounding MA63 but he believed that promoting a positive and constructive narrative could overcome them.

However, he said this needs to be presented in a proper way to ensure the information and narrative about MA63 would not deviate out of context.

He agreed that there are political leaders who did not understand the importance of MA63.

“MA63 serves as a vital foundation for the constitutional framework of Malaysia, particularly for Sarawak. It outlines the terms and conditions under which Sarawak became a part of the Federation, ensuring the protection of its rights, autonomy, and interests.

“It is understandable that there may be misconceptions or limited awareness about MA63 among some politicians and individuals in Peninsular Malaysia. Promoting MA63 in a more positive way could bridge the gap in understanding the matter.

“The agreement, comprising 11 articles and annexes, provides the basis for the Malaysia Act 1963, which amended the existing constitution to accommodate the merger with North Borneo, Sarawak, and Singapore,” he said, adding that being well-informed about MA63 and its implications would benefit not only Sarawak but the nation as a whole.

In stressing that the issues surrounding MA63 should not be exploited for personal gains, Fadillah pointed out that what was needed is for politicians to have an open mind to enable them to see beyond the differences and instead work on a common ground.

“While there may be differing opinions, it is crucial to approach this topic with an open mind. MA63 is not intended to stir up state nationalism or promote disintegration, but rather to uphold the principles of fairness, equality, and unity among the states.

“It lies in its recognition and preservation of Sarawak’s distinct identity, culture, and resources. The agreement affirms the commitment to safeguarding the special position of Sarawak, ensuring that its interests are considered in matters such as governance, natural resources, and economic development. It establishes the rights of the people of Sarawak, including the protection of their indigenous rights, land, and resources,” he said.

Fadillah believes whatever move that may cause unease is part of the parcel of nationhood and what is more important is for all involved to sit together, discuss and find common ground.

“The significance of MA63 extends beyond Sarawak to the country as a whole. It symbolises the unity and harmony among the states of Malaysia, reflecting the diversity and strength of our nation.

“By respecting and upholding the principles of MA63, we uphold the principles of fairness, equality, and justice, which are fundamental to a harmonious and prosperous Malaysia.

“Therefore, it is essential to foster dialogue, promote education, and encourage a deeper understanding of this historic agreement,” he added.