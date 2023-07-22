Fadillah: MA63 pursuit for fairness, equality and unity

SINCE becoming deputy prime minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was also appointed as the chairman of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Technical Committee, which was set up to resolve issues regarding the rights of Sarawak and Sabah that were agreed upon at the formation of Malaysia.

In the second part and conclusion of an exclusive interview with The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th Independence Day, Fadillah explains challenges in resolving the outstanding issues and the role of MA63 as a way forward to strengthen national integration.

Q: Let’s delve into the Malaysia Agreement 1963. What is the progress of your committee? What are the matters that we can expect to be solved soon?

A: MA63 is an important document that outlines the rights and responsibilities of Sarawak, Sabah, and other parties within the framework of Malaysia. The government is fully committed to resolving the matters stipulated in MA63 based on the relevant legal provisions.

Significant progress has already been made, with five matters being fully resolved.

These include the devolution of LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas) regulatory authority to the Sarawak State Government, the reassignment of administrative authority over Sipadan Island and Ligitan Island to the Sabah Government, the amendment of Article 1(2) and Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution, the empowerment of licensing and deep-sea fishing to the Sabah and Sarawak State Governments, and the recognition of the Public Works Department (JKR) and Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) of Sabah and Sarawak as technical departments.

Additionally, there are three matters that have been partially resolved. These include the review of special grants, the appointment of representatives of the Sabah and Sarawak State Governments as members of the Inland Revenue Board, and the delegation of gas supply regulatory authority.

For the remaining matters and claims related to MA63, they will continue to be discussed and monitored by the MA63 Technical Committee.

However, the resolution timeline for each matter is subject to the relevant legal processes and the readiness of the State Governments of Sabah and Sarawak from operational, human, and financial standpoints.

If new issues arise under MA63, the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak can bring them to the attention of the MA63 Technical Committee for discussion and examination before further action is taken.

What are the major stumbling blocks in resolving MA63 issues?

Interpretation. Because it involves legal (matters), and as you know, if it involves legal matters, it involves interpretation.

You know different people would have different interpretations, so that is the challenge, because we have to argue and must come to an understanding on certain interpretations.

For example, the (amendment of the) Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia Act 1995 that was supposed to be tabled in parliament. And just because of certain wordings, Sarawak feels that it needs to be put on hold so we can revise back the proposed act.

I give you a simple example, how would you interpret the word ‘tidak payah’’? Some might interpret this as ‘no need’ (unnecessary). But it can also be interpreted as ‘not difficult’, because ‘payah’ in Malay is ‘difficult’.

Resolving these matters requires meticulous analysis and thoughtful consideration through open dialogue so that we can forge fair and just solutions that honour the spirit and intent of MA63.

Because the issues encompassed within MA63 are complex, continuous negotiations are crucial so that the remaining hurdles can be solved.

Some Malaysians outside of Sarawak have the view that MA63 has a negative impact on the country as it stirs up state nationalism and could lead to disharmony. What is your take on this? Do you think people, especially politicians in the Peninsular, really understand what MA63 is?

It is important to address the concerns raised by some Malaysians outside of Sarawak regarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). While there may be differing opinions, it is crucial to approach this topic with an open mind and seek a better understanding of the significance of MA63.

It is not intended to stir up state nationalism or promote disintegration, but rather to uphold the principles of fairness, equality, and unity among the states.

It is understandable that there may be misconceptions or limited awareness about MA63 among some politicians and individuals in Peninsular Malaysia.

However, it is essential to foster dialogue, promote education, and encourage a deeper understanding of this historic agreement.

By promoting a positive and constructive narrative surrounding MA63, we can bridge the gap in understanding and ensure that all Malaysians, including politicians, are well-informed about its contents, implications, and the importance it holds for Sarawak and the country as a whole.

Rather than perceiving MA63 as a divisive factor, we should view it as a platform for dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect among the states. It provides an opportunity for all parties to work together towards a stronger, united Malaysia, where the rights and aspirations of each state are respected and protected.

How do you explain to them the importance of MA63 to Sarawak and not just the state but the country as a whole?

MA63 holds immense significance, not just for Sarawak but for the entire country. It is a document that embodies the aspirations, rights, and responsibilities of all parties involved in the formation of Malaysia.

As you mentioned, it was signed by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Federation of Malaya, North Borneo, Sarawak, and Singapore.

MA63 serves as a vital foundation for the constitutional framework of Malaysia, particularly for Sarawak.

It outlines the terms and conditions under which Sarawak became a part of the Federation, ensuring the protection of its rights, autonomy, and interests. The agreement, comprising 11 articles and annexes, provided the basis for the Malaysia Act 1963, which amended the existing constitution to accommodate the merger with North Borneo, Sarawak, and Singapore.

The importance of MA63 to Sarawak lies in its recognition and preservation of Sarawak’s distinct identity, culture, and resources.

Furthermore, MA63 serves as a reminder of the shared responsibilities among the signatories to uphold the principles of the agreement.

The significance of MA63 extends beyond Sarawak to the country as a whole. It symbolises the unity and harmony among the states of Malaysia, reflecting the diversity and strength of our nation.

In conjunction with Sarawak Day, what is your advice to our young Sarawakians who aspired to be politicians? And what is your hope for Sarawak and Malaysia?

I would like to offer my heartfelt advice to young Sarawakians who aspire to be politicians.

Firstly, I encourage you to be driven by a genuine passion for serving the people and improving the lives of your community and the people. Embrace a strong sense of dedication and commitment to public service, always keeping the interests and aspirations of the people you serve at the forefront of your endeavours.

Secondly, strive to acquire a comprehensive understanding of the issues and challenges facing our state and country. Educate yourself on the diverse needs and aspirations of the people, and develop practical solutions that can address these issues effectively.

Thirdly, be guided by strong moral and ethical principles. Maintain unwavering integrity, transparency, and accountability in your actions. Uphold the values of fairness and justice,

As for my hopes for Sarawak and Malaysia, I envision a future of progress, prosperity, and unity. I also hope to see Sarawakians and Malaysians living in harmony, with a strong sense of belonging and shared identity.

What advice do you think your father (Yusof Merais) would give you today, now that you are DPM?

Prioritise the country and the state before personal interests. Never put self-interest above others.