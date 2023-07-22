Former DCMs George Chan, Jabu head investiture list in conjunction with Sarawak Day

KUCHING (July 22): Two former deputy chief ministers – Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang headed the list of 51 individuals who were conferred the commemorative medals in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak Independence.

Chan and Jabu received the Pingat Pemacu Peringatan Terbilang Jubli Intan during an investiture ceremony graced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

Also conferred the same medal were former state secretary Tan Sri Bujang Mohd Nor; former federal Minister of Energy, Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Leo Moggie; and former Kapit MP Tan Sri Leonard Linggi Jugah.

The medals were awarded to individuals who had contributed to the development of Sarawak, and had served the state with excellence.

The remaining 46 recipients were awarded Pingat Peringatan Cemerlang Jubli Intan (Emas).

Among the recipients were the deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Also receiving the Pingat Peringatan Cemerlang Jubli Intan were Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.