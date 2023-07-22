‘Join hands, stay the course’, Premier to Sarawakians on achieving developed, high-income state status

KUCHING (July 22): Sarawakians must continue to join hands and stay committed in steering Sarawak towards achieving its vision of becoming a developed and high-income state by 2030, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state is presently on a solid path in transforming from a conventional economy to one driven by digital technology, data and innovation.

“Since I took over the Sarawak government from the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, together with my colleagues in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) cabinet, we have made every effort to elevate Sarawak’s economic status to emerge as a high-income developed state by 2030.

“With several digital initiatives, Sarawak is now a state that is quite progressive in the process of digitalising its economy and administration,” he said during the Sarawak Day 2023 celebration at Padang Merdeka here today.

MORE TO COME